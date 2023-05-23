Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Bryant has had a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (6.8%).
- He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|15 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Perez (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.