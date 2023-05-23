Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Profar is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 68.3% of his games this season (28 of 41), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 41 games (41.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 20 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings