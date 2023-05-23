After going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.391) and total hits (45) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 31 of 40 games this season (77.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (32.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 40 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings