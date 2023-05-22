The Minnesota Twins versus San Francisco Giants game on Monday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Farmer and Michael Conforto.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh-best in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (219 total).

The Twins' .311 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.346 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Ober is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia will take to the mound for the Giants, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing one hit.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Corbin Burnes

