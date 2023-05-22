On Monday, May 22, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (24-23) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (19-28) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-120). The total is 11.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (3-3, 5.13 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 15 games this season and won 10 (66.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Harold Castro 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

