Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (19-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-23) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 22.
The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-3) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (208 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
|May 17
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|L 7-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.