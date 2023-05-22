The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 22 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Lakers following a 119-108 win in their matchup on Saturday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the victory with a team-leading 37 points. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in the Lakers' loss.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Mohamed Bamba: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Denver is 37-4 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets are posting 117.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 224

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.