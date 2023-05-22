The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
  • The Nuggets have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Denver has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 56 68.3% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
  • Denver has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0) this year.
  • The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
  • When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38
Nuggets 45-37 9-4 38-44

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
33-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-11
36-17
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 37-4
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 44-12

