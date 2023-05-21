Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Stars Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 on May 21, 2023
Player props are available for Jack Eichel and Jason Robertson, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|2
|3
|3
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson has accumulated 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|0
|1
|2
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)
Jonathan Marchessault's season total of 57 points has come from 28 goals and 29 assists.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|3
|0
|3
|6
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|2
|0
|2
|6
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Robertson is an offensive leader for Dallas with 109 points (1.3 per game), with 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games (playing 18:50 per game).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Jamie Benn has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 33 goals and 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
