Kyoung-Hoon Lee is part of the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Lee has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Lee has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Lee has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Lee has qualified for the weekend in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -5 278 0 21 2 4 $3.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Lee wound up 41st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Lee has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Lee finished 41st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,291 yards, 103 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Lee was better than 97% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Lee shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lee had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Lee had fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last outing, Lee's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Lee finished the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Lee Odds to Win: +10000

