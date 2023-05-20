Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 20
Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|20
|27.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|5.5
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|5.9
|PRA
|35.5
|30.1
|38.5
|PR
|30.5
|23.9
|32.6
|3PM
|3.5
|2.6
|3.1
Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Murray's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- On defense, the Lakers have allowed 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Lakers have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.
Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|43
|37
|10
|5
|6
|0
|4
|5/16/2023
|37
|31
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|1/9/2023
|36
|34
|7
|4
|5
|0
|2
|12/16/2022
|36
|23
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|10/30/2022
|32
|21
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10/26/2022
|28
|13
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.