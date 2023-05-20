How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series.
You can tune in to TNT to see the Panthers look to defeat the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
