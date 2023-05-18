How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.
- The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
