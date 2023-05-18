The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.

The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).

Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Injuries