The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.
  • The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).
  • Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

