Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
Over (226)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.
- Denver (20-16-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (54.1%) than Los Angeles (9-14-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (37.5%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- On offense, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).
