Austin Gomber will toe the rubber for the Colorado Rockies (18-25) on Wednesday, May 17 against the Cincinnati Reds (19-23), who will answer with Graham Ashcraft. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Reds have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rockies (-115). The total is 11.5 runs for this contest.

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won twice.

The Rockies have gone 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Colorado.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 10 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

