Austin Gomber is set to start for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies are 25th in MLB play with 37 total home runs.

Colorado's .396 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Colorado has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (187 total runs).

The Rockies' .314 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.417).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies are sending Gomber (3-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gomber is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Gomber will look to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.