How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Austin Gomber is set to start for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies are 25th in MLB play with 37 total home runs.
- Colorado's .396 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Colorado has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (187 total runs).
- The Rockies' .314 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Colorado's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.417).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (3-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gomber is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Gomber will look to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Taijuan Walker
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Brandon Williamson
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
