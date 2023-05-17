The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

Miami is allowing more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Heat Injuries