In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than in away games (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries