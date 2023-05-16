The Denver Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.

Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

