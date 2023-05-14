Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-19), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit the Colorado Rockies (16-24) at Coors Field on Sunday, May 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+140). The total is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (3-2, 4.44 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (3-4, 3.57 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have won in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious eight times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

