The Philadelphia 76ers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)

76ers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (201.5)



The 76ers have a 48-34-0 ATS record this season compared to the 44-35-3 mark from the Celtics.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (44.2%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the 76ers have posted (13-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is dominating on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 16 treys per contest (second-best).

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points conceded (110.9).

This season the 76ers are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

In 2022-23, Philadelphia has taken 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.1% of Philadelphia's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.9% have been 3-pointers.

