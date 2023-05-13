How to Watch the Rockies vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Ryan Feltner on the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 32 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 113 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 169 (4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.
- Colorado has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Feltner (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts this season, Feltner has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|W 13-6
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Luis Ortiz
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Taijuan Walker
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Antonio Senzatela
|Nick Lodolo
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Jon Gray
