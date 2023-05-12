The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights meet Friday in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series.

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Date Home Away Result 5/10/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-1 EDM 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

The Oilers are the highest-scoring squad in the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing).

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 39 goals over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

