In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up to opponents.

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game at home, 7.2 more than away (112.2). Defensively they give up 109.6 per game, 5.7 fewer points than on the road (115.3).

Denver is conceding fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than away (115.3).

The Nuggets collect two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries