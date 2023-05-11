Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) meet at Footprint Center on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets knocked off the Suns, 118-102, on Tuesday. Jokic scored a team-high 29 points for the Nuggets, and added 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Devin Booker had 28 points, plus six rebounds and four assists, for the Suns.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|29
|13
|12
|1
|2
|2
|Bruce Brown
|25
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|19
|8
|2
|1
|0
|5
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets get 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets receive 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|30.6
|13.1
|9.5
|0.9
|0.7
|1.9
|Jamal Murray
|25.9
|5.3
|6.7
|1
|0.3
|2.8
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.9
|7.8
|1.5
|0.9
|0.6
|2.8
|Aaron Gordon
|13.6
|6.1
|2
|0.7
|0.6
|1
|Bruce Brown
|12.1
|3.7
|2.2
|1.3
|0.3
|0.6
