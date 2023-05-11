Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) meet at Footprint Center on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Suns, 118-102, on Tuesday. Jokic scored a team-high 29 points for the Nuggets, and added 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Devin Booker had 28 points, plus six rebounds and four assists, for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29 13 12 1 2 2 Bruce Brown 25 5 1 1 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 19 8 2 1 0 5

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nuggets receive 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30.6 13.1 9.5 0.9 0.7 1.9 Jamal Murray 25.9 5.3 6.7 1 0.3 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. 14.9 7.8 1.5 0.9 0.6 2.8 Aaron Gordon 13.6 6.1 2 0.7 0.6 1 Bruce Brown 12.1 3.7 2.2 1.3 0.3 0.6

