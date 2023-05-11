As they ready for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 11 at Footprint Center.

Watch Suns vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

On Tuesday when these two teams last played, the Nuggets took down the Suns 118-102. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 29 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Devin Booker scored 28 points in the loss for the Suns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Rib)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets are averaging 114.9 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2 225.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.