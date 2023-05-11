The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played 46 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.

Denver's contests this season have a 228.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's total.

Denver is 45-37-0 ATS this season.

The Nuggets have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Denver has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the Nuggets' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).

The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

