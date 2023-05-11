Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-2)
|225.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|226.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Suns (-2)
|226
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Suns (-3.5)
|226.5
|-155
|+135
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|29.5
|-115
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|23.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-125
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-130
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-120
|11.5
