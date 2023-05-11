Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
With prop bets in place for Porter, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|17.4
|14.9
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.5
|7.8
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.5
|PRA
|23.5
|23.9
|24.2
|PR
|22.5
|22.9
|22.7
|3PM
|2.5
|3.0
|2.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns
- Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 23.4 assists per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per contest, third in the league.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|28
|19
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5/7/2023
|41
|11
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5/5/2023
|37
|21
|12
|0
|6
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|23
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|31
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|23
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|35
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.