Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 9, Porter produced 19 points and eight rebounds in a 118-102 win versus the Suns.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 14.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.8 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA 23.5 23.9 24.2 PR 22.5 22.9 22.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.4 assists per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per contest, third in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 28 19 8 2 5 0 1 5/7/2023 41 11 10 4 2 1 1 5/5/2023 37 21 12 0 6 1 0 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

