The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Devils are underdogs (+115) against the Hurricanes (-135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has played 63 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).

This season the Devils have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

New Jersey has gone 3-1 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) - Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.7 2.5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.