The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .203.

In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven in a run in 11 games this year (30.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

