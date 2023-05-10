Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Pirates on May 10, 2023
Kris Bryant and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Wednesday (at 12:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (40 total hits).
- He's slashing .310/.390/.465 on the season.
- Bryant will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has eight doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 13 RBI (33 total hits).
- He's slashing .268/.370/.407 so far this year.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Bet on player props for Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Rich Hill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Hill Stats
- The Pirates' Rich Hill (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
Hill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|8
|3
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|3
|at Rockies
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Antonio Senzatela's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.333/.519 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has collected 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.338/.390 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.