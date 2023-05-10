Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will play Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Antonio Senzatela will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the New York Mets.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo

