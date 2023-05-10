C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams square off on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rockies matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 10-15, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 37 games with a total.

The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 8-13 7-7 8-15 9-16 6-6

