Randal Grichuk will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Grichuk enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

