Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .856, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (14.7%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Bryant has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
