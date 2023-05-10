The New York Knicks (47-35) play the Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

On Monday, the Heat knocked off the Knicks 109-101, led by Jimmy Butler with 27 points. Brunson was the top scorer for the losing squad with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 4 11 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 24 4 3 1 0 3 Julius Randle 20 9 3 0 0 1

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 6 10 2 2 1 Bam Adebayo 23 13 2 1 0 0 Max Strus 16 6 2 1 1 4

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces his squad in both points (25.1) and rebounds (10) per contest, and also puts up 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson leads the Knicks at 6.2 assists per game, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.

Immanuel Quickley is posting 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

RJ Barrett puts up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.8 5.1 4.1 1.3 0.6 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 22.7 4.1 5.2 1.5 0.1 1.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.2 8.7 3.6 1 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.3 4.2 3.1 1 0.1 1.8 Kevin Love MIA 8.6 6.7 1.8 0.3 0.5 2.1 Josh Hart NY 11.1 8.3 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.9

