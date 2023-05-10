Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (28.1%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
