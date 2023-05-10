Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has an RBI in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 15 games this year (44.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 35 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Hill (3-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
