Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has an RBI in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 15 games this year (44.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings