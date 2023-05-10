Elias Diaz -- hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Diaz leads Colorado with 35 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 54th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (30.3%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 15 GP 18 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

