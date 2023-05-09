Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|228.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 40 times.
- Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
- Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|5-4
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
