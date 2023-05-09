Aaron Gordon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 9
The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on Gordon's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|16.3
|14.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.6
|5.9
|Assists
|--
|3
|1.6
|PRA
|22.5
|25.9
|21.6
|PR
|20.5
|22.9
|20
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|1
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.
- The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.
- The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|36
|11
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|39
|9
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/1/2023
|39
|16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|39
|23
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3/31/2023
|36
|26
|8
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1/11/2023
|24
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12/25/2022
|41
|28
|13
|2
|1
|1
|1
