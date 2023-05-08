Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .407 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Grichuk is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit four times (57.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in one game this season.

In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings