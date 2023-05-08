Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mets.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .407 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Grichuk is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit four times (57.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
