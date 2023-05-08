On Monday, Harold Castro (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Castro is batting .500 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (55.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this season.
  • Castro has driven home a run in six games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
  • In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.93 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
