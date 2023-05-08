The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

In 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 32 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.5%).

In 14 games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings