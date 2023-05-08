After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 34 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 48th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has an RBI in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Keller (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
