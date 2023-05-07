The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .209 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (30.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings