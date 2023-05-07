Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) go head to head at Footprint Center on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were defeated by the Suns on Friday, 121-114. Murray scored 32 in a losing effort, while Devin Booker led the winning team with 47 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 32 6 5 1 1 1 Nikola Jokic 30 17 17 0 1 1 Michael Porter Jr. 21 12 0 0 1 6

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 23 12.4 8.2 1 0.4 1.5 Jamal Murray 23.2 4.7 5.9 0.9 0.4 2.9 Michael Porter Jr. 13.4 6.4 1.1 0.7 0.5 2.4 Aaron Gordon 13 5.3 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.9 Bruce Brown 11.2 3.5 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.4

