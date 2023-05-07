Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 121-114 loss against the Suns, Caldwell-Pope put up two points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.4 PRA -- 16 14.5 PR 11.5 13.6 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 34 2 2 1 0 0 2 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

