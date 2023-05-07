The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray, in his previous game (May 5 loss against the Suns) put up 32 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.0 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.7 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 35.5 30.1 34.4 PR 28.5 23.9 28.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 41 32 6 5 1 1 1 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.